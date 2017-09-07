A General Electric startup is taking artificial intelligence (AI) into the field to automate and optimize the inspection of industrial assets by drones and robots. Avitas Systems, launched by GE in June, has partnered with computing specialist Nvidia Corp. to develop AI for robotic inspection and data analytics. Replacing time-based manual inspections of assets such as transmission towers and flare stacks with automated checks based on assessing the risk of defects developing is expected to ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "GE Startup Avitas Deploys AI for Drone Inspections" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.