Colliding with a drone on approach is unlikely to bring down a commercial airliner, but it could cause more damage than a birdstrike of equivalent size and speed, concludes a study conducted for the FAA. The stiff structures and concentrated masses of batteries, cameras and motors in small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) will inflict more damage on aircraft structures than flexible birds, says the study by a consortium of universities under the FAA’s Alliance for System Safety of UAS ...
