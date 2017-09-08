Long-running plans to flight-test a Safran Aircraft Engines-developed counter-rotating open-rotor (CROR) engine demonstrator under the European Union’s Clean Sky technology initiative have been shelved. The decision, confirmed by Jean-Francois Brouckaert, project officer for the Clean Sky engine demonstrator programs, is a blow to proponents of the fuel-saving concept and could well delay by decades development of a viable commercial open rotor. Ironically, news of the move emerges as ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Europe Shelves Open-Rotor Flight-Test Demonstration " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.