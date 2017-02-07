The European Union (EU) plans to harmonize the rules for the operation of civil unmanned air vehicles (UAV) in its member states this year for implementation by 2019, European officials said during the EU’s first drone awards ceremony in the European Parliament in January. The European Commission, the EU Council and the European Parliament will begin discussions in mid-February aimed at agreeing on the text of the regulation so it can be approved by the summer, according to Dutch ...
