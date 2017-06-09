With the battle lines over the midthrust market now clearly drawn between CFM International and Pratt & Whitney, the focus continues to shift increasingly from development and service entry to support, sustainment and growing market share. All three variants of CFM’s Leap-1 are now either in full production or flight test following service entry of the Leap-1A on the Airbus A320neo family in 2016, the debut of the Leap-1B-powered Boeing 737-8 in May and the first flight of the ...