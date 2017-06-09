Boeing plans to flight-test an autonomous civil aircraft in the next two years, as part of a broad study aimed at proving whether or not aircraft with reduced crew, single or even no pilot could be operated for passenger and freight missions with the same levels of safely and integrity as current manned aircraft. The study, which Boeing is disclosing for the first time, is already underway at Moses Lake, Washington, with ground tests of a modified vehicle designed to test autonomous ...
