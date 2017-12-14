For three months last summer, a flying, flapping robot protected Edmonton International Airport, Alberta, from avian trespass. The Robird, a falcon-size unmanned aircraft, is a scarecrow for the future—a bird-herding device that keeps runways clear of fowl play. Tested for months as part of a broader trial of drone-integrated airspace, the Robird might be the face of wildlife management to come. The Robird is the approximate size and shape of a peregrine falcon. These are apex ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Bird-Scaring 'Robird' Drone Tested At Canadian Airport" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.