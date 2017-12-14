For three months last summer, a flying, flapping robot protected Edmonton International Airport, Alberta, from avian trespass. The Robird, a falcon-size unmanned aircraft, is a scarecrow for the future—a bird-herding device that keeps runways clear of fowl play. Tested for months as part of a broader trial of drone-integrated airspace, the Robird might be the face of wildlife management to come. The Robird is the approximate size and shape of a peregrine falcon. These are apex ...