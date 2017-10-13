Alphabetical seating put Aurora Flight Sciences founder and CEO John Langford next to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg at a meeting of U.S. aerospace industry leaders in May 2016. They had met before, on the U.S. Army Future Combat Systems program, so Langford seized the moment to ask Muilenburg if Boeing would be interested in collaborating with Aurora on its D8 advanced airliner concept. That exchange led to the Oct. 5 announcement that Boeing has agreed to acquire privately held Aurora, a ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Aurora CEO: Boeing Will Help Turn Innovations Into Products" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.