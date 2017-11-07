Automated fiber placement (AFP) has replaced hand layup as the accepted way to produce composite aircraft structures such as the wing. But the individual layers of carbon fiber making up the complex laminate are still arranged the same way and so may not precisely align with the loads in the structure. In a conventional composite wing, each layer is placed relative to a “global zero,” usually a sweep angle, so that the 0-deg. fibers run straight from root to tip, crisscrossed by ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Aurora Builds Tow-Steered Carbon Wing for NASA " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.