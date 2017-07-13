An unmanned air vehicle with the unlikely ability to operate in the water as well it does in the air is currently under development at a British university. The Aquatic Micro Air Vehicle, or AquaMAV, has been designed by a team at Imperial College in London to be able to fly to a body of water, dive in and propel itself under the surface before ejecting itself to resume normal wing-borne flight. Primarily meant for environmental sampling work, the technologies within AquaMAV could lead to ...