Airbus has set itself a goal of having a serialized production Urban Air Mobility (UAM) system ready for testing in a major city as early as 2023. The company is investing in two UAM research programs, CityAirbus, being developed in Europe by Airbus Helicopters under the group’s chief technology office (CTO), and the Vahana being developed by the company’s Silicon Valley offshoot, A3. Airbus says it has already proved there is a willingness to pay for such a service through its ...