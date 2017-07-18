Metal technologies seem to have recaptured the initiative from composite materials for aerospace applications in recent years, thanks to new alloys, such as lighter, stronger grades of aluminum-lithium, and new processes, such as additive manufacturing. But recent research and development projects, along with the potential for borrowing production methods from the automotive sector, are evidence that composites still have a bright future. Daher, a France-based aerostructures supplier for ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Airbus, Daher, Solvay Are Working On New Composites R&D" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.