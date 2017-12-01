Paul Eremenko is leaving his chief technology officer post at Airbus to fill the same position at United Technologies (UTC) in January. He will replace Michael McQuade, who is retiring. Eremenko will also be in charge of the United Technologies Research Center. "Paul is a transformative leader with deep experience in aerospace and commercial technologies, and a record of disruptive innovation," says Greg Hayes, UTC chairman and CEO. Eremenko’s departure is a blow ...