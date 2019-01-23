Just after dawn on Dec. 23, 2018, the hangar doors on the Soyuz rocket integration facility in Vostochny opened, revealing a Soyuz 2.1a rocket, outfitted with a Fregat upper stage and 12-ft.-dia. (3.7-m) payload fairing, perched on its side atop a transporter-erector (TE). Inside the sparkling new building a diesel-engine railcar started to move, pushing the TE along tracks that lead to a Soyuz launchpad 3 mi. away. The cavernous assembly building, part of sprawling 1.8-million-ft2. ...
