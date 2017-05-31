NASA’s fiscal 2018 budget request appears to have been written in a vacuum. Absent clear guidance from a distracted White House, space policy is being set by senior NASA managers and low-level White House staffers with only vague guidelines to follow. This seems to be true of the approach taken in the new request for pushing satellite-servicing technology into the private sector. One of the few deviations from the ongoing civil-space program in NASA’s request is termination of ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Trump May Be Privatizing Public Space Technology " is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.