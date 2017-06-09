With a record wingspan of 385 ft., the Stratolaunch satellite launching aircraft rolled out of the assembly hangar at Mojave, California, on May 31 for fuel-system testing. Designed and built by Scaled Composites, the aircraft is intended to air-launch up to three Orbital ATK Pegasus XL boosters on a single flight. The still-incomplete aircraft weighs approximately 500,000 lb., says developer Stratolaunch Systems, which is funded by billionaire Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. Maximum ...
