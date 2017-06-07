The next X-37B spaceflight will host AFRL’s Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader (ASETS-11).
The U.S. Air Force’s X-37B experimental spaceplane will return to space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for the first time, the service reports. The Boeing-built space vehicle has launched four times since 2010 aboard the United Launch Alliance's Atlas IV. Its fifth mission will begin later this year, carrying the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader (ASETS-11) experimental payload. The ...
