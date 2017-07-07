China’s state-backed satellite industry has swooped into Indonesia and suddenly signed deals with two of the country’s top three satellite operators. Indosat, in partnership with Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), has agreed to purchase a high-throughput communications satellite from China’s state-owned satellite manufacturer, Great Wall Industry Corp. The satellite will be called Palapa N-1. PSN also signed a memorandum of understanding for an additional satellite. The two ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: How China Is Using â€˜Soft Powerâ€™ In Space Business" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.