NASA’s fiscal 2018 budget request could have been written—for the most part—by former President Barack Obama. It tracks closely with ongoing policies formulated before President Donald Trump took office, reflecting the scant attention White House officials have so far paid to the civil space agency. The $19.1 billion spending request for NASA generally maintains existing programs, achieving a 0.8% decrease from current levels by restructuring a robotic satellite-servicing ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New NASA Budget Closely Tracks Old One" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.