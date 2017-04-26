It is labor unrest in a remote French protectorate on the edge of the Amazon rain forest, not technical bugs or a launch accident, that has kept the world’s most advanced commercial communications satellite parked on Earth. A widespread strike in French Guiana shut down Europe’s equatorial spaceport in Kourou, grounding the Ariane 5 and its payloads. But with the spaceport reopening, the delay should prove only a temporary pause in ViaSat’s efforts to prove that ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Meet The Worldâ€™s Most Advanced Telecom Satellite" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.