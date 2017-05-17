The Moon’s icy craters are a hot topic in spaceflight circles again. With a new administration in the White House, and new space leadership in Europe, the idea of restarting exploration of Earth’s natural satellite in a big way is back on the table. Jan Woerner, the director general of the European Space Agency, has been propounding and evolving a concept he calls “lunar village,” for humans and robots of all nationalities, since he took over in 2015. China is ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Lunar Water Probably Exists, But Mining It Is Another Story" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.