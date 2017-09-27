The launch of the fifth in the Epic constellation of Boeing-made satellites, designed for maximum flexibility with the ability to interconnect between three different bands, will also be able to transmit full-motion video from small UAVs used by militaries, according to Intelsat General Corp. President Skot Butler. The launch of Intelsat’s Epic satellite 37e on an Ariane 5 rocket is scheduled for Sept. 29 in French Guiana on Flight VA239 along with Space System Loral’s BSAT-4a ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Intelsat General Corp. President On Epicâ€™s Military Uses" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.