James Webb Space Telescope

NASA’s successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, will be the world’s most advanced space observatory. After an up-and-down development program that will cost the U.S. $8.8 billion, Webb will begin its mission in 2018, studying the origins of the universe and looking for signs of life on planets beyond the Solar System. The telescope is in the midst of thermal testing at Johnson Space Center in Texas to prove it can withstand the extreme temperature changes of space.

From there, it will be flown to Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in California, where it will be integrated with a spacecraft bus and sunshield. Then it will embark on a 30-day journey by boat to Kourou, French Guiana. It is scheduled to launch on an Ariane 5 rocket in October 2018.