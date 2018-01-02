China is investing in new large satellite constellations for both commercial and military benefit. By 2022, two Chinese companies alone could account for more than 700 new high-resolution micro- and nano-satellites. While serving to enhance the resilience of China’s space operations, these constellations also engage new players in the pursuit of the Chinese policy of civil-military integration. These include new “private” companies connected to the People’s ...
