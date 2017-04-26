Jeff Bezos has an expensive enthusiasm, and plenty of money to finance it. To bankroll Blue Origin, the Amazon founder says he just sells $1 billion worth of Amazon stock a year. His personal reusable space launch enterprise is “doing fine” with that business plan, according to Bezos, whose entrepreneurial skills recently moved him up to the No. 3 position in Forbes’s worldwide personal wealth tally at an estimated $77.8 billion. He is not the only billionaire spending big ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Big Spenders â€˜Bring Only Money To The Space Tableâ€™" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.