One way to curb the manufacturing costs of a new product is to buy new, well-suited tools. This is what ArianeGroup is attempting, including in computer-aided design and accompanying product life-cycle management (PLM). Less usual is the second aim pursued by the former Airbus Safran Launchers (the changeover is effective July 1): It is leveraging a new PLM software program to force engineers from different backgrounds—Airbus and Safran—to find common work methods. ArianeGroup ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"ArianeGroup Turns to Production-Optimizing Digital Tool" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package. Click “subscribe now” below to view your options.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.