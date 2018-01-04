For the in-development Ariane 6 launcher, ongoing tests at the component level exemplify the remarkable punctuality of a program with multiple aspects—from the design of flying hardware to the construction of a launchpad. On top of all that, there is the rapid restructuring of the European space industry to deal with. The continent is committed to a long-term pursuit of lower launch costs, notably with the Prometheus engine demonstrator. ArianeGroup has started building the first ...
