Within the community of spacefaring nations, John Young was an astronaut’s astronaut. During a flight career that spanned NASA’s Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, he landed on the Moon, commanded the inaugural shuttle mission and became the first person to fly on six space missions. He also headed NASA’s astronaut office and was an outspoken advocate for astronaut safety. Young died from pneumonia-related complications in Houston on Jan. 5. He was 87. Young was a ...