President Donald Trump has spoken. The U.S. is going back to the Moon, and then on to Mars. Now the challenge is to figure out how to do it, so that this time it really happens. NASA has already outlined a path to capitalize on the growth in commercial space with its Deep Space Gateway concept to position a port in lunar orbit. That is the right idea, but for the architecture to be commercially viable, that way station should be positioned in geostationary orbit (GEO). This is not the first ...