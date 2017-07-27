Philosophers say deeper learning can come from errors than from successful results. Some talk about how “the magic of success” often remains unexplained, while analyzing a failure can bring concrete understanding. In the case of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) ExoMars 2016 mission, which ended with the crash of the Schiaparelli landing module, much has been learned. And design engineers working on the follow-on ExoMars 2020 will have to use this knowledge in a creative ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"ESA Gears Up For ExoMars 2020 Missionâ€”With Lessons Learned" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.