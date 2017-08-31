When NASA’s Cassini and the European Space Agency’s Huygens spacecraft lifted off aboard a Titan IVB-Centaur rocket 20 years ago, scientists hoped the mission would answer questions raised about Saturn and its entourage of rings and moons by the twin Voyager flybys of the early 1980s. Of particular interest was Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, which is about the size of Mercury and the only known moon in the Solar System with a thick atmosphere. After reaching Saturn in 2004, ...