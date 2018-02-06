Continued strength in services and support is improving Pratt & Whitney’s bottom line, a trend that’s likely to continue this year.

Pratt & Whitney posted a 25% boost in aftermarket revenues last quarter to finish 2017 up about 10% and is expecting a similar performance in 2018 on the strength of International Aero Engines V2500 overhaul demand, executives of parent company United Technologies report.

“Commercial aftermarket should grow around 10%” this year, “primarily driven by higher V2500 shop visits,” United Technologies CFO Akhil Johri told analysts last month. “First overhauls are coming in for a lot of those engines. We expect worldwide shop visits to be around 10% growth in 2018.

“And that’s what drives a lot of that commercial aftermarket assumption,” he said.

Total V2500 shop visits approached 1,000 in 2017 and are expected to keep climbing through the early 2020s.

With about 60% of the engines under long-term agreements, Pratt reaps large benefits from the majority of overhauls, even when customers use network partners such as MTU to handle the contracted work.

The V2500 ramp-up timeline provides a near-perfect bridge to Pratt’s next major aftermarket wave – the PW1000G geared turbofan (GTF).

“Realistically, you’re talking 2020, 2021 when we really start to see the aftermarket from the GTF start to be a meaningful part of the Pratt story,” said UTC president Greg Hayes. “These engines will be out there for 20 or 25 years.”

Pratt’s 2017 aftermarket boost included a 10% jump in parts and a 2% lift in repairs, the company said.