South Korea’s defense ministry wants a hefty increase in spending next year on weapons to face the missile and nuclear threat from North Korea. The proposed budget also would allow South Korea’s own surface-to-surface missile capabilities to advance.

Development of the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-X fighter and LCH-LAH civil-military helicopter (see page 65) are additional major spending items proposed for 2018.

Of the total budget request of 43.11 trillion won ($US40 billion) for 2018, the ministry wants to spend 4.33 trillion won on systems to face North Korean missile and nuclear threats, 13.7% more than in 2017. That will include a ground-based, ballistic-missile early-warning radar, perhaps a second Elta EL/M-2080 Green Pine from Israel.

Another measure relevant to the nuclear and missile threat is a performance improvement program for the army’s Boeing CH-47D Chinook helicopters, which are used by special forces. Their mission includes infiltrating North Korea to kill commandos and destroy missile launchers. Under the ministry’s spending plan, the special forces also would receive new grenade launchers.

Volume production of Hyunmu 2 ballistic missiles (the version is not specified) and Hyunmu 3 cruise missiles is proposed as well. The ministry wants to develop a ballistic missile that can fly 800 km (500 mi.). This may be a reference to Hyunmu 2C, which has that range and is almost ready for deployment.

Approved for volume production on Nov. 2 was the Chunggung Block 2 surface-to-air system with anti-ballistic capability. It survived a ministry review that considered putting priority on offensive systems. The requirement for another ballistic-missile early-warning radar was similarly in doubt.

The proposed research and development budget for 2018 is 2.875 trillion won, of which 1.379 trillion won would be spent on the KF-X and LCH-LAH. Since the total LAH (light armed helicopter) development budget for 2015-22 is only 1.3 trillion won, it will not receive nearly as much funding in 2018 as the KF-X, for which South Korea plans to pay a total of 8.67 trillion won to develop. The military is paying for the LAH version that will follow the LCH civil version into service. The aircraft is based on the Airbus H155.

The defense ministry evidently is pleased with the experience in performance-based logistics it has gained from a contract awarded to Boeing to support F-15K fighters in 2012 and extended this year. Beginning in 2018, nine other weapon types will be brought under such arrangements, in which a contractor provides a package of services and parts needed to achieve an agreed-upon outcome, such as targeted availability.