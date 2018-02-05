Singapore has taken delivery of two new Lockheed Martin S-70B Seahawks, from an unannounced order in 2013.There is no official confirmation of the delivery, but one of the Seahawks is part of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) 50th-anniversary static display at the Singapore Airshow 2018.

The helicopter (tail number 253) is so new its Federal Aviation Administration number – used during its test flights in the United States – remains visible despite being painted over. The pair was delivered to Singapore only last month.

They joined the other six Seahawks owned by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) but operated by the RSAF 123 Squadron, delivered in 2010. It is likely the new Seahawks are fitted for the same missions as the older ones: anti-submarine and anti-surface-warfare missions, the latter with data-linked RSN ships.

The new Seahawks are also likely fitted with the L-3 Helicopter Long Range Active Sonar (HELRAS) dipping sonar, the same as the old ones, though with new equipment as well as avionics.

The bigger Seahawk fleet will allow the RSN to deploy them on the new Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV), a corvette-size ship equipped with a heli-deck. Three of the Independence-class LMVs are also operational, with another five being built.

Previously, the Seahawks were deployed on the Formidable-class frigates, which can operate and carry a single helicopter on missions. The LMVs are not fitted with a hangar, so they cannot deploy the Seahawk for long missions.