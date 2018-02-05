Singapore has declared its/Israel Aerospace Industries Heron unmanned aircraft fully operational, five years after the delivery of the system.

The government is highlighting the usefulness of the Heron against terrorists, which suggests that Singapore is prepared to deploy the aircraft in such operations abroad.

A UAV imagery analysis team has been deployed to Kuwait as part of Singapore’s contribution to the multination coalition fighting against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria since September 2015. No UAV is deployed, though that may change now that the IAI model is regarded as ready for combat.

The Heron, called Heron 1 by Singapore, is operated by the Republic of Singapore Air Force 119 and 128 squadrons based at the Murai Camp, at the Tengah Air Base. Both are part of the UAV Command, set up by the RSAF in 2007.

Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen declared the type combat ready on March 15, saying it brought the RSAF’s unmanned aerial capabilities to the level of advanced militaries globally.

“The Heron 1 is among the most advanced UAV systems in its class, able to perform several missions simultaneously with a suite of state-of-the-art sensors and enhanced range. . . . Apart from these conventional operations, it can also be deployed against terrorist threats, because its persistence enables it to cover a wide area of surveillance”.

The Heron replaces the IAI Searcher UAV, which has been in service since 1994 with the same squadrons. Singapore has not said how many Herons and ground stations have been acquired.

The Heron can fly for more than 45 hours, five times longer than the Searcher. It can also operate at 9,100 meters (30,000 ft.), twice the altitude of the Searcher. Other features include automated takeoff and landing and full-color images with sharper resolution. The Heron is also used by the German, Turkish and Indian air forces.

Since Singapore began receiving Herons in 2012, it has deployed them in local and overseas exercises to test basic flying procedures and mission scenarios, the RSAF says. The type has been tested in three overseas exercises since 2015, including Exercise Forging Sabre in the U.S., where it was used to designate targets for RSAF Boeing F-15SG Strike Eagles and Boeing AH-64D Apache attack helicopters.

The UAV is operated by a team of pilots, air imagery intelligence experts and engineers.

Another RSAF squadron, 116, operates the Elbit Industries Hermes 450 UAV. The 450 is smaller than the Heron, with an endurance of 14 hours. The Hermes 450 was declared combat ready in March 2015, eight years after delivery.

Singapore has never declared how many unmanned aircraft of any type it has in service, but it probably has 12 Herons and Hermes 450s, the unconfirmed number of Searcher UAVs it used to operate. The RSAF also operates an unknown number of Elbit Skylark and IAI Bird-Eye mini-UAVs, while the navy flies Boeing Insitu ScanEagle UAVs from its ships. The army has various versions of the Singapore Technology Skyblade UAVs.

The Singaporean deployment to the Combined Joint Task Force headquarters in Kuwait was extended to another year in January, in response to requests by the coalition. Previously, Singapore deployed the Searcher UAV to Afghanistan. These deployments had allowed the SAF to gain valuable experience operating UAVs in a combat environment.