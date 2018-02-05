Singapore continues to do well attracting investment from the global aerospace industry, and many of the new investments coming in are in partnership with Singapore government-linked companies, such as SIA Engineering.

Since the last Singapore Airshow in 2016, the world’s “big three” aircraft engine makers have announced additional investments into Singapore.

GE has announced it is forming a joint venture with SIA Engineering to do GE90 and GE9X engine overhaul in Singapore for Singapore Airlines and other airline operators around the world. Singapore Airlines’ sizable fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs are powered by GE90 and the airline has ordered 20 Boeing 777-9s, aircraft that are powered by the GE9X.

The U.S. engine maker will own 51% of the JV, and SIA Engineering 49%. The new facility will have advanced technologies and lean practices involving digitization and data analytics to boost productivity, the companies say.

Eagle Services Asia – a joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and SIA Engineering – has announced it will be expanding its MRO capability to include GTF engines.

Rolls-Royce has announced it is establishing a research and development (R&D) lab in Singapore in cooperation with Singapore government agency a*star and Singapore Aero Engine Services.

Thales has announced it is expanding its MRO facility in Singapore for avionics systems, making it Thales’ largest such facility in the world.

Moog has announced it is establishing a component MRO facility in Singapore in joint-venture partnership with SIA Engineering.

Jet Aviation, a business aviation MRO company linked to Gulfstream, has opened a third hangar at Seletar Airport.

Sabena Technics, which initially came to Singapore to support ATR operators in Asia-Pacific, has decided to expand its MRO capability in Singapore to include components for Airbus A320-family aircraft.

Singapore’s Economic Development Board says the country has been working to develop the local workforce to support the growth in the aerospace industry.

EDB executive director of transport engineering Kong Hwee Tan says, “We are making sure our talent is sufficiently skilled and useful to the industry. As a country, we have always invested heavily in training of talent.

“We have outreach programs where we encourage aerospace companies in Singapore to go visit students and we encourage students to visit company facilities. In the last six months alone, we have done industry talks and had visits to company facilities. We’ve had participation by more than 10 companies in this program and were able to reach almost the entire cohort of polytechnic and institute of technical education students.”

After people join the aerospace industry, “we have continuing education programs.” He says the authorities have identified what the future jobs in the aerospace industry in Singapore are and have developed a systematic framework, so employees know what skills they need to develop and what vocational training courses they need to take to develop these skills.

Singapore’s EDB Unfazed by PwC Rankings Report

Singapore is no longer ranked in PwC’s top ten best places in the world for aerospace manufacturing, but the Singapore Economic Board (EDB) says it is unfazed by this, because the rankings favor countries that manufacture aircraft.

EDB executive director of transport engineering Kong Hwee Tan says Singapore is now ranked 11th, which is still good considering the country makes no aircraft and many countries in the top ten – such as the U.S., Switzerland and Germany – do.

“We are not manufacturing aircraft. We are a bit different and are really not competing in that space,” says Tan, adding that Singapore is focused on other areas such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul. Tan says Singapore accounts for 10% of the world MRO market. “We have nose-to-tail capabilities in the MRO sector.”

Singapore dropped out of the top ten, because one of PwC’s key criteria was cost of manufacturing. “It is well known that Singapore is not the cheapest location, but you need to look at it more holistically. Companies look for many more things such as stability, transparency and the quality of the work force.”

These are Singapore’s key strengths, as is the fact it has a very strong track record in aerospace and is well-connected to the Asia-Pacific region and to the rest of the world, says Tan. Singapore also has a government that is pro-business, he adds.

Besides MRO, Singapore is also working to be at the forefront of new trends and services in the aviation industry, such as additive manufacturing, big data and data analytics.

“We think additive manufacturing skills and data analytics skills are important: knowing how to harness data from machines and develop the Internet of Things.”

He says: “We have been investing quite a bit in building data analytics technologies. We started on this before the aerospace industry started talking about it. Singapore’s Institute for Infocomm Research has been investing in it for many years. This is because of the finance industry and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) industry. These industries had a head start in terms of applying analytics capabilities.”

Tan says a focus of SIA Engineering’s R&D work is on data analytics and additive manufacturing. He also says Ramco’s R&D lab in Singapore is developing data analytics applications for MRO.