Billed by organizers as “Asia’s Largest Aerospace and Defense Event,” the Singapore Airshow 2018 opens Feb. 6, with expectations that this year’s show will see that title again confirmed.

The event, held every two years at Singapore’s Changi Airport, brings senior corporate executives and high-level government and military delegations from around the world together to forge partnerships and seal deals in the Pacific Rim region.

The air show at the Changi Exhibition Center airport site offers a unique platform for industry leadership through its conference, forums and co-located events.

There will be no lack of new technology and ideas to examine at the show. They include the Mach 3.0 SR-72 spy plane in development at Lockheed Martin’s “Skunk Works;” the Mach 2.2, 45-seat supersonic airliner from Boom Technology; and a fully electric, two-seat VTOL flying car from Paul DeLorean, nephew of original DeLorean car manufacturer John DeLorean and current chief designer for DeLorean Aerospace.

Israeli airborne missile protection and airborne surveillance specialist BIRD Aerosystems will be at the show with a Citation CJ4, demonstrating the latest technology in airborne maritime patrol.

Bombardier plans to spotlight its commitment to customers in the Asia-Pacific region, featuring its Challenger 650 and Global 6000 business jets with the Premier cabin. The Canadian manufacturer’s growth in the region is highlighted by its Singapore-based full-service hub offering strategic access to its customer base around the Pacific Rim.

Cessna Aircraft will be at the show with six aircraft from its collection, including the Citation Longitude appearing in its regional Pacific Rim debut. Cessna, a Textron Aviation company, will also display several of its commercial and special mission products.

Gulfstream plans to bring its newest additions to the family—the G500 and G600. Also on display will be the flagship G650ER, G550 and G280. According to the Savannah, Georgia-based company, there are 330 Gulfstream business jets in service in the Asia-Pacific region, including 280 large-cabin aircraft.

Piper Aircraft will be at the show, promoting its new M600, a six-passenger, single-engine turboprop featuring a clean-sheet wing design. Piper will launch a three-month, five-country demonstration tour of the M600 from the air show.

Also among the major exhibitors is Rockwell Collins, announcing a new avionics contract with an existing customer for 74 aircraft. It will also announce the first international customer for its next-generation communications airborne radio.

Flying displays at Singapore are always a crowd pleaser, young or old. This year will feature, among others, the Black Eagles Aerobatic Team from the Republic of Korea Air Force, flying T-50s; an SU-30 from the Royal Malaysian Air Force; a JAS-39 C/D Gripen from the Royal Thai Air Force; an F-15SG and an F-16C from the Republic of Singapore Air Force; and an F-16 from the U.S. Air Force.

The aerobatics are scheduled for the late morning and early afternoon of Feb. 10-11, two days during which the show is open to the general public. Feb. 6-9 are restricted to trade visitors and industry professionals.

The Singapore Airshow’s future seems on solid ground, with recent news that the Asia-Pacific region now exceeds North America in terms of aircraft maintenance and repair and overhaul expenditures, with about $20 billion in business annually. That number represents 30 % of all MRO expenditures worldwide.

At the most recent Singapore Airshow in 2016, a total of 51 deals were announced, a 16% increase over 2014. The show also drew 48,229 trade visitors from 143 countries, a 7% increase over 2014. The number of VIP delegations in 2016 totaled 1,353, a 20% increase.

In addition, a survey response following the 2016 event suggests that exceeding those numbers in 2018 is possible. Of those surveyed, 99% said they were satisfied with their experience at the event, and 90% expressed their intention to attend the 2018 show.