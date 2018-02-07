Rockwell Collins describes its ARINC AviNet Airport as a shared wide-area network service providing a single connection for airlines’ self-serve passenger check-in systems and back-office systems, providing seamless operations and passenger processing.

Rockwell Collins is talking up Japan Airlines’ deployment of its ARINC AviNet Airport network solution at 51 of its domestic and international airport locations.

The system, which is equipped with security and data integrity, helps handle departure control and passenger processing systems, and represents “an effort to manage significant airline industry growth in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“This is the largest network deployment for JAL and one of the largest in the Asia-Pac region,” said Jun Sato, director of planning and promotion, and passenger system planning for Japan Airlines.

“The global reach of Rockwell Collins’ ARINC network and strong customer service with many in-region airports will be invaluable for keeping our airports communicating and operating at the highest efficiency,” he said.

“AviNet Airport will enable JAL to check in passengers using the new DCS [departure control system] at each of their international airports while seamlessly migrating over from JAL’s legacy system, minimizing downtime,” said Paul Hickox, global network solutions director for Rockwell Collins.

Installations were completed ahead of deadline, Collins said, noting that its team “worked closely with each airport to arrange and ensure a comprehensive system integration and reduce network lag time.”

Airports in Melbourne and in Kona, Hawaii, are two of the newest locations leveraging ARINC AviNet Airport as part of JAL’s new route additions.