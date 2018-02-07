The Philippine Department of National Defense has purchased 16 Bell 412EPI helicopters, it was announced here at the Singapore Airshow

The helicopters will be operated by the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The 412EPI helicopters, fully configured and equipped with advanced features, are being acquired as part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) modernization plans, and were purchased by the DND through a government-to-government contract with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC).

The helicopters will be used for a variety of missions, such as disaster relief, search and rescue, passenger transport and utility transport.