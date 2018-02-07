The LHT-Crane cooperation will cover such equipment as pumps, valves and wheel speed transducers.

Lufthansa Technik and the U.S. component manufacturer Crane Aerospace & Electronics have teams for component supply for Asia-Pacific Europe, the Near and Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

“Lufthansa Technik will support the urgent supply of a number of components to all customers in these regions on Crane’s behalf,” states a release.

The two firms’ collaboration is for an initial term of five years “and covers in particular all the components and systems for the strongly growing fleets of the Boeing 737 [NG and MAX] and Airbus A320 [ceo/neo] aircraft families, including, for instance, pumps, valves and wheel speed transducers.”

LHT says that in the event of unplanned technical problems such as AOG/aircraft on ground or work stoppage where Crane is unable to meet the customer’s timeline, Lufthansa Technik will support the customer using its worldwide logistic network and stocking locations to supply Crane components.

”Lufthansa Technik’s cooperation with Crane Aerospace & Electronics guarantees optimum urgent supply for our future joint customers,” said Eckhard Freimuth, senior manager aerospace industry projects at Lufthansa Technik.

“I’m convinced that Lufthansa Technik will be an ideal partner with Crane to provide excellent service and a worldwide network,” said Crane aftermarket VP Brian Barrett. “Crane and Lufthansa Technik will continue to evaluate our customer’s needs and discuss further cooperation as required,” he said.