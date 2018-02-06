The Indonesian Navy has received two Airbus AS565 Mbe Panther anti-submarine helicopters and a single Beechcraft Super King Air 350i twin turboprop transporter.

The navy’s chief of staff, Adm. Ade Supandi, accepted delivery of the three aircraft at a ceremony at the Juanda naval air base in Surabaya, on Oct 13. Surabaya is located 786 km (488 mi.) east of the capital city of Jakarta.

Supandi said the navy will continue to modernize its air wing as planned. The Panther helicopters will enable the air wing to conduct anti-surface and submarine warfare.

Indonesia signed the contract for 11 Panthers in 2014. Under an agreement, Airbus will supply the helicopters to its industrial partner, Indonesian Aerospace, which will reassemble and outfit them at its facility in Bandung, acting as the design authority.

The Panthers are fitted with the L-3 Ocean Systems Helicopter Long-Range Active Sonar DS-100 dipping sonar and torpedo-launching system. The Panther is configured to carry the Raytheon Mk. 46 or Whitehead A.244/S lightweight torpedoes, though the Indonesian Navy has not confirmed the weapon it has selected.

The Beechcraft King Air turboprop will be operated as a VVIP transporter under the 600 Squadron, which operates from the naval base.