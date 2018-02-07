Honeywell signed the largest-ever auxiliary power unit (APU) contract in Asia-Pacific in terms of fleet size with Lion Air Group, Southeast Asia’s largest airline group. Honeywell will supply the units and corresponding spare parts for the airline group’s fleet of Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, in addition to spares for Lion Air Group’s Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX fleet, the company announced today.

The agreement covers 620 aircraft over 17 years and will offer Lion Air Group’s growing fleet an industry-leading APU with high reliability. Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Lion Air Group includes Thai Lion Mentari Co. Ltd., Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd, PT Batik Air Indonesia and PT Batam Aero Technic. The agreement marks a new era in which Lion Air Group and other fast-growing, low-cost carriers are recognizing the value of high-quality equipment and maintenance services to enhance overall operational efficiency.