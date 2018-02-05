Gulfstream Aerospace has brought its flight-test G500 and G600 jets to this year’s Singapore Airshow, marking the Asia debut of the new types. Among the other premium business jets here from Savannah, Georgia, are the flagship Gulfstream G650ER, the Gulfstream G550 and the Gulfstream G280. It is, the company says, an “extraordinary fleet.”

“Customers based in the Asia-Pacific region require aircraft that have the range, speed and payload capacity to travel easily between world business centers,” Gulfstream president Mark Burns said on the eve of the show. “Each aircraft we’re showcasing in Singapore, including the G500 and G600, is at the top of its class.”

Service and support are important too. “Following impressive regional growth since 2012, we have continued to invest in and grow our customer product support network which now includes Gulfstream Beijing, our service center; two additional Gulfstream-authorized service centers; four Gulfstream-authorized warranty facilities; and 10 field service representatives,” said product support president Derek Zimmerman.

There are more than 330 Gulfstream aircraft in service in the Asia-Pacific region – 280 of them large-cabin, the company says.

Beyond the business jet, Gulfstream special missions representatives will be on hand in the U.S. Pavilion to discuss the company’s offerings for government and police work.