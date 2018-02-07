Following up here on a partnership proposed in June 2017, GE Aviation and Singapore’s SIA Engineering Company said they’ll form a joint venture for engine overhauls.

The focus is on the GE90 that powers the Boeing 777-300ER and 777-200LR, and the GE9X selected for the 777X. The firms say that they’ll leverage best practices from GE’s “Brilliant Factory” concept combining advanced technologies and lean practices with digitization and analytics to enhance productivity.

GE will hold a 51% equity stake in the joint venture with SIAEC holding the remaining 49%.

“SIAEC is pleased to partner with GE to create a state-of-the-art facility in Singapore,” said SIAEC CEO Png Kim Chiang, “[a] strategic broadening of our capabilities on next-generation aircraft.

“The joint venture leverages the joint strengths of GE’s technical know-how and SIAEC’s experience to offer high-quality and competitive maintenance solutions for engines,” he said.

“The new joint venture between GE and SIAEC underscores Singapore’s leadership in Asia,” said Lim Kok Kiang, assistant managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board. “Local engineers and technicians look forward to acquiring sophisticated skill sets in data analytics, advanced materials and automation in this highly advanced facility.”