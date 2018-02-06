P-8 Poseidon operators will soon be certified to receive fuel from the KC-135 tanker.

The U.S. Navy is almost done qualifying the Boeing P-8A Poseidon to receive fuel from the KC-135 aerial tanker, allowing the armed maritime patrol aircraft to fly nonstop for up to 18 hr.

Every P-8 delivered by Boeing is already equipped to receive fuel, but it hasn’t been fully vetted and certified as an operational capability until now.

Matt Carreon, Boeing’s P-8 global sales and marketing lead, says boom air-to-air refueling will be available to the navy and international operators by the end of the year. The only limiting factor is the oil life on the P-8’s CFM56 turbofan engines, but about 18 hr. of flight time is the goal.

The U.S. Air Force operates more than 400 KC-135 “Stratotankers,” which can transfer up to 200,000 lb. (90,719 kg) of gas per mission. The next tanker to be certified for P-8 refueling will probably be the KC-10 Extender, another Boeing aircraft, which has a maximum fuel load of 356,000 lb.

Thereafter, it is only a matter of time before P-8 operators Australia and the UK request certification for their Airbus A330-based KC-30A multi-role tanker/transports.

Aerial refueling will greatly benefit P-8s operating over the vast Pacific Ocean far from land. By topping up mid-flight, they can stay on patrol in an area of interest for longer.

The Poseidon is one of the main attractions at this year’s Singapore Airshow. Carreon, speaking to ShowNews before the show on Feb. 5, says this is the first time the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air ForceTs P-8s have been on static display together at an air show.

“It shows the importance of the P-8 in the Southeast Asia region,” he says. “It’s the most advanced anti-submarine aircraft in the world.”

Carreon says just about every nation looking to replace their legacy P-3 Orion fleets, and those with an emerging maritime patrol requirement, has had some level of discussion with Boeing about the Poseidon.