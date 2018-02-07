Cementing the deal at the Singapore Airshow yesterday were Rick Deurloo, senior vice president of sales, marketing and customer support at Pratt & Whitney (left), and Robert Martin, managing director and chief executive officer, BOC Aviation.

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has selected Pratt & Whitney geared turbofans to power its order for 12 total Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. These aircraft are part of BOC Aviation’s existing order book.

“This order reflects our confidence in the GTF engine as a fuel-efficient solution that will power a significant portion of our A320 family fleet,” said Robert Martin, managing director and CEO, BOC Aviation. “We’re hearing good feedback from operators on the fuel economy of the GTF engine, and look forward to delivering the benefits of this engine to our airline customers.”

BOC Aviation is a leading global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of 491 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its ability to reduce fuel burn by 16%, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50% from the regulatory standard, and lower the noise footprint by 75%.