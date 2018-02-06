Welcome to “Asia’s largest, and one of the most important aerospace and defense exhibitions in the world,” says Leck Chet Lam, managing director of show organizers Experia Events. As Leck draws together some of the main themes of this week’s event at Changi, it becomes clear that the host country’s considerable and expanding aerospace portfolio is as much in the news as the offerings from other countries.

Specifically, that means some 50 nations and regions taking part, including 65 of the top 100 aerospace companies, amongst the 1,062 firms displaying their wares at this show. The organizers note that the previous event in 2016 attracted 1,040 companies from 48 countries; 286 VIP delegations from 90 countries; and 48,229 trade visitors from 143 countries and regions.

Making the most noise will be the daily flying display, opened by a novel, integrated aerobatic show staged by two F-16s and an F-15 of the Republic of Singapore Air Force. Neighboring Malaysia contributes a Sukhoi Su-30 solo, while Indonesia’s Jupiter and South Korea’s Black Eagles are renowned aerobatic teams, flying KT-1s and T-50s, respectively.

A full static display includes first-timers such as a pair of Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning IIs of the U.S. Marine Corps – complementing the wooden mockup that has been a regular feature of numerous past shows. Among “first showings” for Changi are the Cessna Longitude, Gulfstream G500 and G600 and Honda HondaJet business jets; the -1000 version of Airbus A350 and E2 version of Embraer E190 airliners; the Boeing E-7A Wedgetail AEW platform; and the Northrop Grumman RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV.

“The many first-time exhibits are evidence of the growing importance of the Singapore Airshow,” remarks Leck.

Less attention-grabbing, but still a vital feature of the show, is the full program of conferences and symposiums throughout the week. “Reimagining Aviation’s Future” is the theme of the Aviation Leadership Summit on Feb. 4-5, which is supported by local agencies and the International Air Transport Association.

Business forums address Asia, aviation cybersecurity, emerging technologies and innovation and the revolution of autonomy. Some of the 70 new, start-up aerospace companies at the show get their chance to vault into the big time on one of the two Pitch Days, Wednesday and Thursday, when they get 5 minutes each to sell themselves to potential partners and investors.

Catering to those who may be pitching in years to come, the Education Day and Aero Campus are both organized for the benefit of the next generation of aviation professionals, principally those living locally.

Higher profile for established engineering professionals are the Singapore Aerospace Technology & Engineering Conference and A*STAR Aerospace Technology Leadership Forum.

It will be a busy week for a busy country, where doing business is the national passion.