A key element to Bell Helicopter’s growing success in China and Asia Pacific is a robust customer support operation based in its Singapore maintenance and training center.

Opened in 2012 as a Textron Aviation center, it looks after customers in far-flung locations throughout the region, stocks a large number of spare parts (14,000 SKU numbers), performs MRO and inspections both in its hangar and at customer sites, and trains pilots and mechanics, too. It also prepares helicopters for delivery for buyers who don’t want shipping from the U.S. or Canada.

General manager Chris Schaefer is preparing for busier times ahead as Bell Helicopter’s sales pick up in Asia Pacific, and especially China. And MRO work on Bell’s medium helicopters (Bell 212 and 412) is expected to grow as flying rates increase, especially in the oil and gas/offshore industry. There is also some maintenance due that was deferred during the slump that Schaefer hopes operators will choose to do in Singapore. The facility handled 58 helicopters last year.

The new Bell 505 Jet Ranger X should soon start flowing through the center, Schaefer notes, with the first two 505s for a customer in Cambodia currently in the hangar. There are now half a dozen 505s in the region, with customers in Australia, Japan and Indonesia.

While the Singapore center represents a hub for helicopters in the region, the market in Singapore itself just hasn’t developed. Bell Helicopter is currently in discussions with Singapore officials about ways it might help or advise on preparing the groundwork for potential operators here. One reason the market hasn’t emerged, says Schaefer, is that Singapore’s government has fostered an infrastructure that has avoided the massive congestion that is plaguing other cities in Asia. Yet there might be scope for newsgathering, or emergency medical helicopters, he says.