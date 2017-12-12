Safran Aircraft Engines now has clearly plotted the technological trajectory a counterrotating open rotor (CROR) engine can be part of, somewhere between an ultra-high bypass ratio (UHBR) turbofan and a boundary-layer-ingestion (BLI) configuration. Despite wavering interest from the rest of the industry, the France-based company believes its ground demonstrator here in Istres is proving the architecture is certifiable in terms of both safety and noise. It says it would be an efficient ...