NASA says the first-ever large-scale wind-tunnel tests of a robust fan capable of operating in turbulent flow have proved successful, marking an early step on the path to a new generation of highly efficient airliners designed to take advantage of boundary layer ingestion (BLI). Researchers theorize that transport aircraft with embedded engines, or an aft-mounted propulsor, could see double-digit improvements in fuel-burn efficiency over tube-and-wing, podded engine designs. Up to 8% ...
